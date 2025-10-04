Critical Review: Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) and Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) and Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Inspirato and Reading International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspirato 1 0 0 0 1.00 Reading International 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Inspirato and Reading International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -0.63% N/A -7.58% Reading International -7.54% N/A -3.58%

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Inspirato has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reading International has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

39.5% of Inspirato shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Reading International shares are held by institutional investors. 50.0% of Inspirato shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Reading International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inspirato and Reading International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $279.86 million 0.13 -$5.39 million $0.11 27.27 Reading International $210.53 million 0.16 -$35.30 million ($0.74) -2.01

Inspirato has higher revenue and earnings than Reading International. Reading International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inspirato, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Inspirato beats Reading International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences. It is involved in solving critical pain points for hospitality suppliers seeking to monetize their property with rental income. In addition, the company offers Inspirato Pass for member to book pass trips; Inspirato Club for members to book trips up to one year in advance Inspirato for Good, a platform designed to help nonprofit organizations accelerate funding results; Inspirato for Business, a business-to-business channel through which subscription and travel products are sold directly to businesses seeking to leverage luxury accommodations to recruit, retain, and reward their employees. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas. This segment operates its cinema exhibition businesses under the Reading Cinemas, Consolidated Theatres, Angelika Film Center, State Cinema by Angelika, Angelika Anywhere, Event Cinemas, and Rialto Cinemas brands. The Real Estate segment develops, rents, or licenses retail, commercial, and live theater assets. Reading International, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

