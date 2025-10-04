Critical Review: Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS) versus PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) and PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and PureCycle Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor 10.78% 15.23% 9.02% PureCycle Technologies N/A -107.05% -23.78%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor $1.57 billion 5.02 $160.20 million $1.01 46.45 PureCycle Technologies N/A N/A -$289.14 million ($1.69) -8.04

This table compares Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and PureCycle Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has higher revenue and earnings than PureCycle Technologies. PureCycle Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PureCycle Technologies has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and PureCycle Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor 0 4 3 0 2.43 PureCycle Technologies 1 0 4 2 3.00

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor presently has a consensus price target of $40.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.67%. PureCycle Technologies has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.38%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor.

Summary

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor beats PureCycle Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names. The company also provides flow systems products comprising point drains, hydrants, fixture carrier systems, chemical drainage systems; and interceptors and separators, acid neutralization systems, and remote monitoring systems under the Zurn and Green Turtle brands. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and markets remote tank monitoring devices, alarms, software, and services. Further, the company offers sensor-operated flush valves under the AquaSense, Aquaflush, and AquaVantage brands; heavy-duty commercial faucets under the AquaSpec brand; water conserving fixtures under the EcoVantage and Zurn One brands; stainless steel products under the Just Manufacturing brand name, which include stainless steel sinks and plumbing fixtures, and various types of sinks, as well as drinking water dispensing and filtration products under the Elkay and Halsey Taylor brands. It distributes to institutional, commercial, waterworks, and residential end markets through independent sales representatives, plumbing wholesalers, and industry-specific distributors in the waterworks, foodservice, industrial, janitorial, sanitation, and sitework industries. The company was formerly known as Zurn Water Solutions Corporation and changed its name to Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation in July 2022. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation was incorporated in 1892 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

