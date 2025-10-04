Analysts Set First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) PT at $18.90

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $16.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.82. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $131.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.88 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 18.94%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.54%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Mccuen acquired 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,901.07. This trade represents a 5.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Reske sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $38,850.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 88,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,113.44. The trade was a 2.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 10.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

