Head to Head Analysis: Unisys (NYSE:UIS) vs. C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) and C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Unisys and C3.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unisys -4.16% -12.55% 1.56% C3.ai -92.08% -40.69% -33.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of Unisys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of C3.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Unisys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of C3.ai shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unisys $2.01 billion 0.14 -$193.40 million ($1.18) -3.32 C3.ai $389.06 million 6.79 -$288.70 million ($2.60) -7.37

This table compares Unisys and C3.ai”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Unisys has higher revenue and earnings than C3.ai. C3.ai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unisys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Unisys has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C3.ai has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Unisys and C3.ai, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unisys 1 2 2 0 2.20 C3.ai 5 7 1 1 1.86

Unisys currently has a consensus target price of $6.38, suggesting a potential upside of 62.84%. C3.ai has a consensus target price of $22.09, suggesting a potential upside of 15.30%. Given Unisys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Unisys is more favorable than C3.ai.

Summary

Unisys beats C3.ai on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions. The DWS segment provides advice and execution related to modern workplace solutions, such as communication and collaboration, intelligent workplace services, unified experience management, and modern device management; and traditional workplace solutions, including traditional service desk, device management and field services. The CA&I segment offers cloud management, hybrid infrastructure, modern applications, data and artificial intelligence, and cyber security; and design, implementation, monitoring, automation, and management of dedicated on-premises or hosted infrastructure. The Enterprise Computing Solutions segment provides license and support solutions; specialized services, next-generation computing, and industry solutions; and other solutions that provides various micro-market and business process solutions. The company also offers enterprise software and technology products, including Unisys InteliServe, PowerSuite, Unisys Logistics Optimization, CloudForte, ClearPath Forward, and Unisys Stealth. It serves its products in the travel and transportation, financial services, and healthcare industries. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1873 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc. operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information. It also offers C3 AI applications, including C3 AI Inventory Optimization, a solution to optimize raw material, in-process, and finished goods inventory levels; C3 AI Supply Network Risk, which identifies emerging inbound and outbound risks across the network; C3 AI Sustainability Suite, which helps to decrease greenhouse gas emission; C3 AI Production Schedule Optimization, a solution for scheduling production; C3 AI Financial Services Suite, which helps to minimize compliance risks; and C3 AI Energy Management solution. In addition, it offers integrated turnkey enterprise AI applications for oil and gas, chemicals, utilities, manufacturing, financial services, defense, intelligence, aerospace, healthcare, and telecommunications market. It has strategic partnerships with Baker Hughes in the areas of oil and gas market; Booz Allen to provide solutions to government, defense, and intelligence sectors; Raytheon; and AWS, Google, and Microsoft. The company was formerly known as C3 IoT, Inc. and changed its name to C3.ai, Inc. in June 2019. C3.ai, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

