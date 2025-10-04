Matthew Blake Mcrae Sells 95,430 Shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 95,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $1,621,355.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,747,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,691,571.09. This represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Blake Mcrae also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 12th, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 520,557 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $9,057,691.80.

On Friday, August 8th, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 331,625 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $5,763,642.50.

On Tuesday, July 29th, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 25,380 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $420,292.80.

ARLO stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.75 and a beta of 1.72.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 1.38%.The company had revenue of $129.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Arlo Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ARLO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Arlo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 1,682.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

