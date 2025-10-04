Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Sells $1,875,600.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest Garcia III sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.75, for a total value of $1,875,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 386,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,001,430. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carvana Trading Down 4.6%

Carvana stock opened at $376.56 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $148.25 and a 1 year high of $413.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.38, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 3.55.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.8% during the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Carvana by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVNA. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Carvana from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Carvana from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Carvana and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.94.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

