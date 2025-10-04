Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.8571.

TDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th.

Get Teradata alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDC

Institutional Trading of Teradata

Teradata Stock Up 1.1%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 27.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 325,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 75.2% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 40,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $408.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.73 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 96.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Teradata has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.510-0.55 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teradata

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.