Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,800 shares, an increase of 133.9% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the second quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 9.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,163 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Performance

GHI opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $239.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Announces Dividend

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 0.98%.The firm had revenue of $23.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.8%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jones Trading cut their price objective on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

