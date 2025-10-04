Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,400 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 87,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 231.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average of $47.03. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $49.33.

About Invesco Food & Beverage ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.