Short Interest in Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Drops By 44.2%

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2025

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGFGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 149,100 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the August 31st total of 267,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,491.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,491.0 days.

Gruma Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GPAGF opened at $15.90 on Friday. Gruma has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $20.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73.

Gruma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 175.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Gruma’s previous dividend of $1.26.

Gruma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crêpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; marinades; and rice and oats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gruma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gruma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.