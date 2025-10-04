Short Interest in Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Drops By 44.2%

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 149,100 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the August 31st total of 267,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,491.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,491.0 days.

Gruma Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GPAGF opened at $15.90 on Friday. Gruma has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $20.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73.

Gruma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 175.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Gruma’s previous dividend of $1.26.

Gruma Company Profile

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crêpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; marinades; and rice and oats.

