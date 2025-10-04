Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$83.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEI.UN. CIBC increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$87.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Desjardins increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$77.50 to C$82.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BEI.UN

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7%

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of BEI.UN stock opened at C$69.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.71. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$59.10 and a 1 year high of C$82.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust, or Boardwalk REIT, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of residential multifamily communities throughout Canada. Although the company’s cumulative residential property portfolio includes holdings in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec, the majority of its total units are located in Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.