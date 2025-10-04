Short Interest in Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW) Drops By 42.9%

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Satellogic Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of SATLW stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Satellogic has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.

