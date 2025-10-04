Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JRE opened at $24.46 on Friday. Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 million, a PE ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.78.

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of real-estate and real estate-related companies in the United States. JRE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

