Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA JRE opened at $24.46 on Friday. Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 million, a PE ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.78.
Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile
