WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,200 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the August 31st total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EPS opened at $69.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.00. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund has a fifty-two week low of $51.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.46.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPS. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 2,957.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

