iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF $IBDW Shares Purchased by Crews Bank & Trust

Crews Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDW opened at $21.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $21.78.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

