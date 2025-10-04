Crews Bank & Trust Raises Stake in Ameren Corporation $AEE

Crews Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ameren were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Ameren by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Ameren by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Ameren by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $103.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameren Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $104.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

AEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $104.00 target price on shares of Ameren and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

In other Ameren news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,240.91. The trade was a 9.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

