Dover Corporation $DOV Position Lessened by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Dover by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dover by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 15,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 5.5% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $166.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.50. Dover Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.04 and a 52 week high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Barclays cut their target price on Dover from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $219.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.67.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

