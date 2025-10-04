Light & Wonder, Inc. $LNW Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Light & Wonder by 2.9% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Light & Wonder by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Light & Wonder by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Light & Wonder by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LNW shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Light & Wonder from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Light & Wonder from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

In other Light & Wonder news, Director Hamish Mclennan bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.61 per share, for a total transaction of $120,901.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,951.80. This represents a 27.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jamie Odell purchased 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $652,152.75. Following the acquisition, the director owned 8,275 shares in the company, valued at $652,152.75. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,756 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,088. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.77. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.56 and a fifty-two week high of $113.94. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.29 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 10.89%.Light & Wonder’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

