Abacus Planning Group Inc. Invests $214,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,035.9% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $94.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $94.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.57.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

