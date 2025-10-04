Crews Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF $SPHD

Crews Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 84,087.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 65,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 20,784 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 27,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $49.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $43.39 and a 1-year high of $51.89.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

