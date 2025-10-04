Crews Bank & Trust Takes Position in F/m Opportunistic Income ETF $XFIX

Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.55.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

About F/m Opportunistic Income ETF

The F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (XFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on investing in what is perceived to be undervalued sectors and securities in the US fixed income space. The fund has no limitations in terms of maturity or credit quality.

