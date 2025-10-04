Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,358 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $31,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its stake in S&P Global by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 65,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,751,000 after acquiring an additional 29,835 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 9,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $479.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $146.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $579.05.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.