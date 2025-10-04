Triad Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 24,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VYM opened at $141.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.90. The company has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $142.22.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.