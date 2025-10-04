Triad Wealth Partners LLC Invests $277,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April $UAPR

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAPR. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $769,000. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $618,000. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,281,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BATS UAPR opened at $32.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $218.99 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.33.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.