Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $24,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 186.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $340.00 to $334.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.7%

VRSK stock opened at $249.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.88 and its 200 day moving average is $288.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $239.83 and a 1-year high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $772.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 460.89%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 27.73%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $294,811.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,147,865.07. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher John Perry acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $259.80 per share, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,625.40. The trade was a 129.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,891 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

