Triad Wealth Partners LLC Invests $254,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January $UJAN

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UJAN. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 3.7% in the first quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 5.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 4.5%

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $41.04. The firm has a market cap of $273.36 million, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

