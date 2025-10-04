Triad Wealth Partners LLC Sells 447 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Triad Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of IJR stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.28 and its 200 day moving average is $109.04.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

