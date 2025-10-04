Hilltop National Bank Invests $608,000 in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 38,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in MetLife by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Up 1.3%

MetLife stock opened at $82.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.10 and its 200-day moving average is $78.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $89.05. The company has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.86.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.64.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

