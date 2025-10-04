13,758 Shares in Halliburton Company $HAL Acquired by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,758 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 87.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 109.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 756.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Halliburton from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.37.

Halliburton stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. Halliburton Company has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.85. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 31.78%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

