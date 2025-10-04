4,344 Shares in Rollins, Inc. $ROL Purchased by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 56.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth $464,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 305.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 120,294 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROL. UBS Group upped their price target on Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.18.

NYSE:ROL opened at $58.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 0.69. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.34 and a twelve month high of $59.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $999.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.77 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 65.35%.

In other news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $1,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 632,727 shares in the company, valued at $36,723,475.08. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

