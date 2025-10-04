Hilltop National Bank Makes New $226,000 Investment in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 48.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price target on shares of Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.69.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,320. The trade was a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,035. The trade was a 55.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,331 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of SYY opened at $82.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.The business had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

