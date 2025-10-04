Hilltop National Bank Invests $213,000 in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. William Blair cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.52.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,830.74. This trade represents a 8.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,265.63. This trade represents a 34.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,128 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,077 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.5%

Charles Schwab stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $64.07 and a 1-year high of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $170.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.57.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

