Hilltop National Bank Acquires Shares of 2,116 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJJ opened at $131.10 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.24 and a fifty-two week high of $136.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

