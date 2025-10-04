Hilltop National Bank Takes $233,000 Position in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,041 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $2,513,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,637,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,594,000 after purchasing an additional 348,294 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 113,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 44,398 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

NYSE:HDB opened at $34.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $174.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.63. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $39.81.

HDFC Bank Announces Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 101.0%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 19.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HDFC Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

