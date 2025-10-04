Hilltop National Bank Makes New $197,000 Investment in Ferguson plc $FERG

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 56.5% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 230.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ferguson from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ferguson from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ferguson from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ferguson from $204.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.71.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.1%

Ferguson stock opened at $231.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.64. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $243.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.55%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

