Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KNSA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $38.49 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 962.49 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.66.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $156.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.21 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

In related news, Director Thomas Malley sold 78,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $2,588,729.97. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,546 shares in the company, valued at $415,147.14. The trade was a 86.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ross Moat sold 3,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $124,397.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,415 shares in the company, valued at $332,443.65. The trade was a 27.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 603,371 shares of company stock valued at $20,434,869 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 84.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

