BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $180.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RJF. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.10.

Get Raymond James Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RJF

Raymond James Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $166.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.70. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Raymond James Financial has a twelve month low of $117.57 and a twelve month high of $177.66.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.18). Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 13.56%.The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Raymond James Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James Financial will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,112,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Raymond James Financial by 450.0% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Raymond James Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 10,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Raymond James Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Raymond James Financial

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.