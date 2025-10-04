Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MBOT. Zacks Research cut Microbot Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Microbot Medical in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Microbot Medical from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microbot Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

MBOT opened at $3.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. Microbot Medical has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microbot Medical will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microbot Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microbot Medical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Microbot Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Microbot Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microbot Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.

