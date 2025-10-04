Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Progress Software from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average of $53.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.67. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $70.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

In other Progress Software news, Director Rainer Gawlick acquired 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $74,350.80. Following the purchase, the director owned 55,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,053.12. This trade represents a 3.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 5,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $254,376.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,716.73. This trade represents a 11.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,431 shares of company stock worth $613,307 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 43,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,745,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 728,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after acquiring an additional 289,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,894,000 after acquiring an additional 241,515 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,973,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 672,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,650,000 after acquiring an additional 151,800 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

