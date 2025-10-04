PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PainReform in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

PainReform Stock Performance

About PainReform

PainReform stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.58. PainReform has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.63.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the reformulation of established therapeutics and provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for pain treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy and second trial for pain treatment of hernia repair operations.

