PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PainReform in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
PainReform Stock Performance
About PainReform
PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the reformulation of established therapeutics and provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for pain treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy and second trial for pain treatment of hernia repair operations.
