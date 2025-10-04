Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $22,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.9% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 98,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,914,000 after buying an additional 32,694 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 76.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $264,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,687.50. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $562.00 to $550.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $499.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $549.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $492.25 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 20.62%.The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.