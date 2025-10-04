Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $20.98 Million Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF $PPA

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 148,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,984,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 140,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $156.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.80 and its 200 day moving average is $135.85. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $157.36.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

