Triad Wealth Partners LLC Has $390,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $89.38 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $95.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.54.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

