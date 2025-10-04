Triad Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND

Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBND. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA JBND opened at $54.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.65 and a 12-month high of $54.60.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.