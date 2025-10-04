Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 172,453 Shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF $PBUS

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Free Report) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,453 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF were worth $26,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 540,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,596,000 after purchasing an additional 95,320 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 962,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,930,000 after acquiring an additional 120,899 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,523,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,385,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $86,495,000.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 6.5%

BATS:PBUS opened at $67.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $48.30 and a 52 week high of $63.88.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Profile

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

