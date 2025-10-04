Triad Wealth Partners LLC Has $360,000 Stake in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Triad Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Carlyle Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Carlyle Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.87.

Carlyle Group Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Carlyle Group stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $69.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.27.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $13,013,383.38. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 753,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,381,568.65. This trade represents a 21.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

