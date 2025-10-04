Triad Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 256.4% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fjell Capital LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

VTV stock opened at $187.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $188.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.37 and a 200 day moving average of $174.92.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

