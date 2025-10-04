11,262 Shares in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU Purchased by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $46.01 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

