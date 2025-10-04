Triad Wealth Partners LLC Takes $319,000 Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $50.67 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.53.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

