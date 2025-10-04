Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $28.40 Million Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,439 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $28,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in RTX by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $166.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.89. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $168.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.87.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

